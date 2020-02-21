[hear-to-bts’-new-album-‘map-of-the-soul-7’-ideal-here!]

The working day that BTS supporters have been waiting for has lastly arrived and you can pay attention to their total album Map of the Soul: seven correct now!

This is the K-Pop group’s seventh general album and the fourth one that they have unveiled in the Korean language.

The album capabilities these types of tunes of “Boy with Luv” that includes Halsey and the new single “Black Swan.” Some other significant stars who collaborated with the team for the new album contain Ed Sheeran, Troye Sivan, and Sia.

You can stream the album underneath thanks to Spotify and it’s also available to download on iTunes!