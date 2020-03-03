hear-to-haim’s-“therapeutic”-new-solitary-‘the-steps’

Haim have released a further new keep track of from their forthcoming third album – hear to ‘The Steps’ under.

The Los Angeles sisters shared information of their new record ‘Women In Audio Pt. III’ yesterday (March three), confirming that it will arrive on April 24.

Subsequent on from 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You‘, the LP has presently been previewed with the songs ‘Summer Girl‘, ‘Now I’m In It‘ and ‘Hallelujah‘.

As promised yesterday, Haim have now unveiled ‘The Steps’ which premiered on Radio 1 this night as Annie Mac’s Best History in the World.

Speaking of the new track, Danielle Haim described the chorus line of “You really don’t recognize me” as “therapeutic” while urging followers to scream it out in solidarity even though listening.

‘The Steps’ arrives with an accompanying online video, which was co-directed by Danielle Haim and the group’s longstanding collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. In the clip, we abide by each individual Haim member as they go via their early morning routines.

Discussing ‘Women In New music Pt. III’ in a latest NME Significant Go through job interview, the sisters explained “the mantra of this document is all about currently being fearless.

“I really feel like there are so quite a few times when there is that voice in your head heading. ‘Be fearful, be fearful, stop, stop, cease,’ and with this file, we’ve shut that matter off so if one particular of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”

Haim teased their forthcoming album on social media before this week, asking lovers to guess its title by sharing the acronym “WIMPIII’.

On the lookout forward to competition period, Haim are established to headline Latitude as effectively as that includes on the line-up for Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Denmark’s Roskilde and extra.