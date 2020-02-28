hear-to-jessie-ware’s-‘spotlight’-from-new-album-‘what’s-your-satisfaction?’

Jessie Ware has launched her new single ‘Spotlight’, which is taken from her forthcoming new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ — you can look at the online video for the monitor underneath.

The future LP, Ware’s fourth studio album, is the adhere to-up to the London singer’s 2017 album ‘Glasshouse’. She previously previewed the album in November with the club-ready one ‘Mirage (Really don’t Halt)’.

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is set for release on June 5, and functions credits from the likes of Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford.

Ware has even further previewed the history by releasing the one ‘Spotlight’ nowadays (February 28). You can view the Jovan Todorovic-directed movie for the track, which was filmed in Belgrade aboard former Yugoslavian Dictator Tito’s notorious Blue Teach, below.

Addressing ‘Spotlight’, Ware described it by saying: “It’s melodramatic, it is romantic, it’s all the things that I love, and it’s got a little bit of a beat.”

Speaking about the producing of ‘What’s Your Enjoyment?’, Ware reported: “I sense like these previous few yrs I have experienced to do some exploration to figure out what I preferred to write about musically again and master new factors about myself.

“I’ve been craving for that escapism, groove and perhaps it is time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”