[Hear To New AUGUST BURNS Crimson Music ‘Bones’]

AUGUST BURNS Red has been upholding the artistic pillars of complex proficiency, airtight grooves, and considerate lyricism in the difficult rock planet for 17 years now. The two-time Grammy Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet — JB Brubaker (guide guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (guide vocals) and Dustin Davidson (bass) — will release its eighth total-size album, “Guardians”, on April three via Fearless Records.

AUGUST BURNS Pink has just shared yet another new tune “Bones”. Check out it out under.

“‘Guardians’ is the end result of a finish and whole team effort and hard work,” suggests Brubaker. “Dustin and I collaborated musically additional than we at any time have prior to. Jake and Brent collaborated vocally a lot more than they at any time have prior to. Matt bounced extra drum suggestions off of us than we could even understand. It was the most time we have ever spent in the studio on just one album. We’re all so proud of this record, and we cannot hold out to share it with the earth.”

Before this month, AUGUST BURNS Purple dropped the formal music video for the disc’s 1st single, “Defender”. Rambler said about the keep track of: “The song ‘Defender’ is about having that individual who can occur in and choose some punches for you, and be in your corner all through tricky occasions. I am really the comedian guide fan and I believed the lyrics could conveniently flip into an wonderful animated small tale — form of like if the internet pages of a comedian have been to occur to existence. The good news is, absolutely everyone else agreed and we have this unwell online video to go alongside with the music.”

AUGUST BURNS Crimson will embark on a tour with KILLSWITCH Have interaction and Mild THE TORCH this spring in help of “Guardians”.

“Guardians” observe listing:

01. The Narrative

02. Bones

03. Paramount

04. Defender

05. Lighthouse

06. Dismembered Memory

07. Ties That Bind

08. Bloodletter

09. Extinct by Instinct

10. Vacant Heaven

11. A few Fountains