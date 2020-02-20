[Hear To New OZZY OSBOURNE Music ‘It’s A Raid’ Showcasing Publish MALONE]

Ozzy Osbourne‘s new song “It’s A Raid” can be streamed underneath. The observe is the legendary large metallic singer’s a next collaboration with Post Malone, pursuing Ozzy‘s joint visual appeal with the rapper on the song “Take What You Want”.

“It truly is A Raid” and “Acquire What You Want” each show up on Ozzy‘s new album, “Normal Guy”, which will be launched is this Friday (February 21). “It can be A Raid” is the next-to-final track on the LP, with “Choose What You Want” serving as the album’s closer.

“Everyday Male” was generated by Andrew Watt, who has also produced Malone and brought the two artists with each other. Watt also played guitar on Ozzy‘s new LP, co-writing and executing the audio with GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and Purple Hot CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith.

“It was a large amount of enjoyment to do nevertheless it is a ton unique from my other albums,” Ozzy reported. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t completed due to the fact the 1st BLACK SABBATH album. This created it a different system, which I in fact appreciated.”

Beyond the core band, “Standard Male” characteristics a who’s-who of Ozzy mates and collaborators like Elton John and Tom Morello.

“It all just came alongside one another,” Ozzy clarifies of the guest stars. “Slash is a pricey pal of mine, as is Elton. When I was creating ‘Ordinary Man’, it reminded me of an old Elton tune and I mentioned to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’ We requested, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and perform piano on the music.”

“Standard Man” will be readily available as a typical CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl shade vinyl, photograph disc and electronic album. In addition, all bodily copies of the album will involve a distinctive code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to acquire 1 of in excess of 300 Ozzy prizes.

“Ordinary Person” keep track of listing:

01. Straight To Hell (that includes Slash)

02. All My Daily life

03. Goodbye

04. Standard Gentleman (that includes Elton John)

05. Less than The Graveyard

06. Try to eat Me

07. Currently Is The End

08. Scary Tiny Green Males

09. Holy For Tonight

10. It really is A Raid (showcasing Article Malone)

11. Take What You Want – Write-up Malone (featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)