hear-to-princess-nokia’s-two-new-albums-‘everything-sucks’-and-‘everything-is-beautiful’

Princess Nokia has unveiled two brand name new albums, ‘Everything Sucks’ and ‘Everything Is Beautiful’

‘Everything Sucks’ was recorded in 1 7 days in New York with Chris Lare, and has been described as “a brash, ruthless and insistent collection” of tracks.

‘Everything Sucks’ was the initially Nokia launch to fall currently (February 26), and you can listen to it beneath.

The 2nd album, ‘Everything Is Beautiful’, has also been unveiled now.

Led by the solitary ‘Green Eggs & Ham’, the document has been explained as “a representation of the delicate, feminine facet of the gender fluid artist”.

Recorded across two many years in New York, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ also capabilities the keep track of ‘Gemini’ — which sees the New York rapper discovering a huge array of influences, from hip-hop royalty like A Tribe Identified as Quest to the gothic rock of The Doors with their chorus of “riders on the storm“.

Discussing her new function, Nokia instructed NME in 2019: “It’s a genuinely nicely composed, believed-out brilliantly musical undertaking.

“I go again to hip-hop, acoustic, R’nB, soul, and there is some Latin music on it,” she continued. “These lyrics are from the pages of my diary. It’s the diary of a younger girl heading via heartbreak, decline, betrayal, fame, insecurities, question, boundaries, self-care, and much more than just about anything, healing.”

Nokia added: “Healing as a younger girl at the get started of womanhood. Healing and currently being straightforward with every thing that I’m experience and suffering from, and bringing it into poetic light and building it incredibly effective.”