[hear-to-stone-sour’s-unreleased-demo-of-the-wicked]

Stone Bitter have released a demo model of unusual early observe The Wicked.

The music originally appeared as a bonus monitor on the special edition of the band’s self-titled debut album in 2002.

Says guitarist Josh Rand: “The Wicked is 1 of my favourite tunes from the Challenge X demo. I like the demo version in excess of the edition that’s on the self-titled release. I just really feel it has a far better all round vibe.”

Test out a stream of the demo below.

Stone Bitter produced their new album Howdy, You Bastards: Stay In Reno as a result of Cooking Vinyl at the close of 2019.

The functionality was recorded at Stone Sour’s clearly show in the town on October five, 2018, with Rand later admitting the band experienced no notion the general performance was getting recorded – telling the Metal Sucks podcast: “The preliminary system was for us to record on the Russian tour.

“The equipment arrived in a few of days early and our tour manager/front of house guy finished up hooking it up just to check run it at the Reno present. He failed to inform any of us and he recorded the display.

“The subsequent working day he claims, ‘Hey, fellas. I recorded final night’s display. Verify it out.’ We listened to it and we had been all fairly stoked with the performance.”