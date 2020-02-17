[hear-to-technique-of-a-down’s-john-dolmayan-and-serj-tankian-address-david-bowie’s-‘starman’]

John Dolmayan, the drummer of Grammy Award-successful, multiplatinum Los Angeles quartet Procedure OF A DOWN, has unveiled “Starman”, a higher-voltage rendition of David Bowie‘s 1972 hit. The song, which attributes Process OF A DOWN vocalist Serj Tankian, marks the second solitary from Dolmayan‘s “These Grey Adult males” album.

The eight-observe LP, thanks on Friday, February 28, is an eclectic selection of reimagined tracks Dolmayan was inspired by for the duration of lots of drives involving Los Angeles and Las Vegas. “These Gray Males” attributes added specific visitor artists, like AVENGED SEVENFOLD singer M. Shadows and RAGE Versus THE Equipment guitarist Tom Morello, with a bulk of the album recorded at Dave Grohl‘s Studio 606.

“When I was driving, I might place on satellite radio and listen to what ever came on,” says Dolmayan. “Frequently, I might hear a little something and request myself how I would enjoy or set up it. I actually started to make a record of about 30 songs I might deal with sometime. I just bought inspiration from desert driving and listening to songs. Process wasn’t creating music at the time, but I necessary an outlet for my artistic vitality. So, I whittled down the list and achieved out to some artists I preferred to work with.”

As a result of the album are standouts such as highly effective renditions of notable song’s these types of as the leadoff single, “Avenue Spirit”, a energetic go over from the RADIOHEAD catalog that catapults the song into a new dimension with M. Shadows on vocals and a blistering guitar solo from Morello. Jon Blistein of Rolling Stone pointed out: “Dolmayan‘s cover itself is a finish transformation of ‘Street Spirit’, producing it a greater-than-everyday living arena rocker that still retains the identical pathos as the unique. The keep track of ends with the delirious excitement of Morello‘s guitar.”

Other tracks that crack into new sonic territory contain a spirited arrangement of Conversing HEADS‘ “Road To Nowhere”, on which Dolmayan‘s commanding drumming also hyperlinks with Tankian.

Over a span of 5 years, Dolmayan diligently assembled what would turn out to be “These Gray Adult males”, joined by James Hazley on guitar, Tom Coppossela on bass and Danny Shouman on keys for the bulk of the project. Picking 8 numerous classics from the well-known audio canon, Dolmayan recorded his areas at Studio 606 and personally organized strings at Toys Of The Masses.

Created by Dolmayan with Hazley, the title for “These Grey Guys”, was birthed from conversations with a shut mate, a previous U.S. Navy S.E.A.L.

“A buddy of mine is a former Navy S.E.A.L., and he was being at my house when I was making the album,” Dolmayan says. “He’s a really introspective man and a actually fantastic individual. We might have these very long conversations. He told me S.E.A.L.s would often check out to be nondescript. You would never detect them in a room. In other words and phrases, they ended up ‘Grey Adult males.’ He reported, ‘They’re variety of invisible — equivalent to a drummer.’ We assumed it would be a great title, since many men and women really don’t automatically detect the drummer unless there’s a oversight.”

“These Grey Males” observe listing:

01. Hung Up (MADONNA)



02. Road Spirit (RADIOHEAD)



03. Stunning Burglars (AFI)



04. Highway To Nowhere (Speaking HEADS)



05. Rock Bottom (EMINEM)



06. Runaway (DEL SHANNON)



07. Starman (DAVID BOWIE)



08. What You Know (TWO Doorway CINEMA CLUB)





