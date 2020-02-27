hearse-with-entire-body-in-back-again-stolen-from-pasadena-church,-deputies-say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — A mortuary’s Lincoln Navigator with a human body in the back again was stolen from a church in Pasadena, sheriff’s deputies say.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for the hearse, which was stolen from exterior St. Anthony’s Church on Rosemead Boulevard just immediately after eight p.m.

The Sheriff’s Division tweeted out a plea for the suspect to return the automobile, or at least the human body inside:

“To the suspect(s) driving all around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just right after 8PM these days in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the poor selections you have manufactured, at least make a single good a person & provide back the deceased man or woman & casket inside the Navigator.”

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was keeping a prayer company termed a Trisagion Wednesday evening, frequently held the night time ahead of a funeral in the Greek Orthodox custom. A funeral was scheduled for the early morning.

Officers, having said that, say the body that was stolen was not affiliated with the assistance, but was in a mortuary car that took place to be halting by the church at the exact time.

Preliminary experiences reported a system and casket were stolen, but resources later explained the entire body was not in a casket.

Producing: This story will be up to date as information turn out to be available.