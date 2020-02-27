hearse-with-woman’s-entire-body-in-again-stolen-from-pasadena-church,-deputies-say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — A mortuary’s Lincoln Navigator with a woman’s entire body in the back was stolen from a church in Pasadena, sheriff’s deputies say.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies ended up seeking for the hearse, which was stolen from outside the house St. Anthony’s Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Division tweeted out a plea for the suspect to return the automobile, or at the very least the system within:

“To the suspect(s) driving all over in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM now in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the poor decisions you have made, at minimum make one particular great one particular & carry back the deceased individual & casket within the Navigator.”

St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was keeping a prayer services known as a Trisagion Wednesday night, generally held the night before a funeral in the Greek Orthodox custom. A funeral was scheduled for the morning.

Officials, even so, say the woman’s system that was stolen was not involved with the provider, but was in a mortuary car or truck that transpired to be stopping by the church at the identical time. The mortuary attendant was bringing a physique inside of the church, though a different was in the auto that was left parked outside the house.

Initial stories claimed a entire body and casket had been stolen, but sources afterwards explained the overall body was not in a casket but just in a system bag.