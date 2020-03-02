“heart-sign-3”-gives-very-first-glimpse-of-breathtaking-forged-with-new-posters

“Heart Sign 3” has unveiled new posters of its solid!

“Heart Signal” is a romance assortment exhibit from Channel A in which eight strangers are living jointly for a month in the exact same property. Their experiences are viewed over by a group of panelists with many activities in courting and love.

For the new year, Yoon Shi Yoon, Block B’s P.O, and Han Hye Jin will be joining some of the panelists from previous seasons like Lee Sang Min, lyricist Kim Ea Na, and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong.

The new posters have the simple text, “Again, 1st love,” along with a initially appear at the 8 individuals who will be showing on the present. With a forged composed of four adult males and four gals, “Heart Signal 3” is currently making viewers’ hearts flutter with the wonderful posters previewing the sweet romance that is to come.

“Heart Signal 3” will premiere on March 25 at nine: 50 p.m. KST.

