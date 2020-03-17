“Heart Signal 3” Responds To Accusations Made About Solid, Together with Connection To Burning Sunshine, Bullying, And More

The producers of “Heart Signal 3” have denied all rumors regarding 3 of the show’s 8 cast users.

On March 16, Channel A, the producer of “Heart Sign,” shared, “The producers have put in the past couple of times searching into the truth at the rear of the difficulties regarding our forged customers. These claims are different from the fact.”

Immediately after the forged associates of “Heart Signal 3” were unveiled, posts arose on on-line communities accusing some of the customers of problematic pasts. Just one woman cast member was accused of being a faculty bully, even producing one particular of her aviation classmates to drop out because of her harsh actions. The put up containing the accusations was initially uploaded onto an nameless community that only people in the aviation market can access.

A former model and retail businessman who’s joined the forged was accused of owning connections to the CEO of the club Burning Sun and the granddaughter of the founder of a important firm. The accuser uploaded pics of him at Burning Sun and shared that he is near pals with Hwang Ha Na, previous Burning Sun CEO Lee Moon Ho, and YouTuber Haneul, who has been accused of staying a college bully.

Initially, reps of “Heart Sign 3” responded to this claim saying, “Although he could have long gone to the club, we know that he is not linked with any of the rumors. We cannot confirm the fact of the sightings,” describing that they could not officially look into the personal lives of their solid customers.

A different female member who was a veterinary pupil and a former contestant on SBS Plus “Supermodel 2018” was accused of faculty violence. On March 14, the accuser took to an on line forum to say that the solid member had targeted a wide selection of classmates and was incredibly shamelessly selling in the enjoyment field.

In their formal assertion, the producer of “Heart Signal” Channel A denied all claims. Their statement reads as follows:

The ‘Heart Signal’ producers have used the last few of days on the lookout into the real truth at the rear of the concerns regarding our forged members.

We want to allow you know that these claims are distinct from the truth.

For 1 member, we tried to uncover the real truth by means of the original put up, but it was deleted and is nowhere to be located. As a result, we confirmed that the accusations ended up fake as a result of representatives of the college and all those who arrived forward as the victims inside of the rumors.

For a distinct member, on top of their have account, there are numerous testimonies coming out from previous classmates denying this assert. We are presently searching for the author of the primary article.

For our non-movie star cast members who are making an attempt to return to their usual day to day lives at work and faculty, this could turn into a scar that they simply cannot get well from. We earnestly check with that you browse posts regarding our cast customers with some viewpoint.

The producers really feel a large accountability with regards to the different troubles associated with our solid even in advance of the broadcast. We will attempt our finest to create a system that does not disappoint our viewers.

Following their formal statement, a single of the authentic accusers arrived ahead with a distinctive write-up, criticizing the media for reporting their assert as phony. They shared that what they experienced penned in the initial write-up was the truth of the matter of their victimization and that they ended up ready to endure any form of legal action in get to prove their word. They also included that Channel A experienced designed their assertion with out consulting them, contacting their perspective incomplete.

“Heart Signal 3” is established to premiere on March 25.

