Heart transplants from donors with hepatitis C appear to be safe

A new study found that one-year survival rates are similar in transplant patients who receive a heart from a donor with hepatitis C or a donor without the infectious virus.

The researchers suggest that the use of hearts from donors with hepatitis C, a liver virus infection, is safe and could help reduce US organ deficiency.

The study included nearly 7,900 adults with heart failure who received heart transplants at 128 US medical centers. Just over 4 percent received hearts from donors with hepatitis C.

One year after the transplant, 90 percent of the patients whose donors had hepatitis C and 91 percent of the patients whose donors were not infected were still alive.

The two groups also had similar rates of rejection, stroke, and kidney dialysis of drug-treated organs to remove toxins from the blood, as published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on January 8.

“We are encouraged by these results and believe that this is a milestone in our ability to better meet the demand for heart transplants by increasing donor supply,” said lead author Dr. Arman Kilic in a press release in a magazine. Kilic is co-director of the Center for Cardiovascular Outcomes and Innovation at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“We hope that more centers will use hepatitis C positive donors for heart transplants,” added Kilic.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 6 million people suffer from heart failure in the United States, and more than 900,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

While lifestyle changes and medication can help treat mild cases, patients with severe heart failure may need a transplant.

The researchers noted various limitations in their study, including a lack of information about the type of hepatitis C infection that donors had treated in the past and whether organ recipients would develop hepatitis C later.

The study was also limited to one year and included only a small number of patients with hearts from donors with hepatitis C.

