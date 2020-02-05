Heartbreaking letter from his sister to his “handsome” brother stabbed to death at East Croydon station

The devastated sister of a teenager stabbed to death at East Croydon station wrote a heartbreaking letter in his memory.

Dozens of tributes were paid to Louis Johnson, 16, after he was fatally stabbed last Monday (January 27).

Louis, who lived in southern Norwood, was attacked on the station bridge after entering the station via the Ruskin Square ticket barrier around 4:30 p.m.

Flowers, candles and written tributes have since been left on rocks near the entrance to Ruskin Square station.

One of the remaining emotional tributes is a letter from Louis’ sister, Ria.

The letter reads as follows: “Dear my beautiful little brother Louis.

“I will miss you and think of you every day. In the short time we spent with you, you did everything you could for your family and we loved you for it.

“You were a selfless, loving and caring boy and I will always cherish the incredible memories we have together.

“I loved teasing and killing you, because your reactions were always hilarious.

“You were an incredible brother and I love you very much.

“The love of your only big sister Ria.”

The heartbreaking letter written in memory of Louis

Photos of Louis, balloons and bottles of alcohol are among the other tributes left.

A plush toy, with an image of Louis in front, is also visible.

A 16-year-old boy from Balham, Wandsworth appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 3, accused of the murder of Louis.

Dozens of tributes have been left

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Old Bailey on April 21.

If you have any information, you can contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Did you know Louis? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

.