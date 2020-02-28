[heartbroken-eastenders-lovers-didn’t-want-daniel-cook-to-die-in-tragic-twist]

Daniel Prepare dinner entered Walford as the sharp-tonged love desire to Jean Slater and with each other they each battled most cancers and persisted to get pleasure from their life alongside one another as a new couple.

On the other hand, Daniel, played by Adrian Edmondson, remaining enthusiasts heartbroken in Thursday’s EastEnders episode (February 27) as he passed away immediately after Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) was given the all crystal clear.

Daniel was sitting with Jean, who had been putting on matching hats, on the bench in the gardens of Albert Square when Jean decided to get them both of those a hot chocolate at his ask for.

When she returned, her much cherished beau had tragically died.





Jean and Daniel sat conversing on the bench times prior to he died

(Impression: BBC)



Jean bravely sat down future to him, took a sip of her consume, and and stated: “You genuinely are the love of my everyday living and I promise you I am likely to are living my lifestyle being extra feisty and a lot more Jean.”

She then devastatingly started to cry as she was succumb with heartbreak and grief.

EastEnders viewers took to Twitter to exhibit Jean emotional assist and convey their really like for Daniel who they didn’t want to exit the soap.

A single person explained: “These types of a wonderful dynamic between Jean & Daniel. Wish we’d had a lot more time with them #EastEnders.”

A 2nd commented: “Daniel died and now I am in a period of time of deep mourning. I have not been this upset about the demise of a fictional character considering the fact that the episode of This Is Us where Jack died aired. #EastEnders.”

A 3rd added: “I want we could have had Daniel for substantially for a longer period. Such a amazing, witty, exclusive, clever, fantastic and hilarious gentleman. Jean’s pretty individual hero and soul mate. This sort of a perfect way for him to go, ready for her to occur again with his incredibly hot chocolate #Eastenders.”

“Jean and Daniel were being the best pair in the clearly show just lately, these types of a shame Daniel has absent #EastEnders”, stated a person viewer.

“Jean and Daniel breaking my heart. No why did he have to die, I’m sobbing, very poor Jean. Both equally performed the aspect surprisingly. I’ll overlook viewing @AdrianEdmondson on #Eastenders”, added a different.

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday