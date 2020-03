Posted: Mar one, 2020 / 11: 00 PM PST / Up to date: Mar two, 2020 / 06: 00 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Niles Street just ahead of seven P.M. Sunday night.

Firefighters said it took them many hrs to have flames. Sections of Niles Road have been closed off for a couple of hours, site visitors had to be redirected.

No term on what triggered the hearth, and no injuries have been noted.