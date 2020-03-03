[hearth-crews-on-scene-of-home-fire-in-northwest-bakersfield]

one arrested adhering to stolen auto pursuit in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Police Office attempted to quit a stolen auto and unsuccessful to produce in the 2100 block of New Stine Highway.
According to BPD, this incident led officers on a quick pursuit. The suspect car struck three unoccupied parked vehicles in the place of Grissom Park, and the suspect tried to run absent from the scene.
Fatal crash involving major rig closes roadway at Wasco Avenue
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol studies a lethal crash involving a major rig, truck and vehicle on 7th Typical Road at Wasco Avenue.
In accordance to CHP, a significant rig was headed eastbound and there were 2 autos westbound approaching the large rig. A 2015 Mercedes was in front of a utility truck. For unknown explanations, the Mercedes drifted into the eastbound lane and collided head on with the massive rig.
Magnitude three.9 shakes Central Coastline spot
NEW INDRIA, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude of 3.nine shook in an spot of New Indria, San Benito County, that is according to the USGS site.
Data from the U.S. Geological Study shows the quake strike the location six.21 miles NNE of New Indria at around seven: 01 A.M.
