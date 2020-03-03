[hearth-crews-on-scene-of-home-fire-in-northwest-bakersfield]

one arrested adhering to stolen auto pursuit in Southwest Bakersfield



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Police Office attempted to quit a stolen auto and unsuccessful to produce in the 2100 block of New Stine Highway.

According to BPD, this incident led officers on a quick pursuit. The suspect car struck three unoccupied parked vehicles in the place of Grissom Park, and the suspect tried to run absent from the scene.