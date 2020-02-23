Hearth tears through bathroom of making at SE Fresno park, repairs necessary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A setting up in the Calwa Recreation and Park District is in require of building following a hearth tore through a rest room in the park.

Hearth crews responded to the southeast Fresno park all-around 11: 15 this morning.

Officers say numerous people today had been in close proximity to the restroom when the blaze broke out.

Witnesses informed them they saw young people running from the scene soon just after the hearth started out.

There is no phrase nevertheless on how the blaze ignited.

