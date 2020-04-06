Heath Ledger closed the Brokeback Mountain Oscars joke

Jake Gyllenhaal starred in Brokeback Mountain with the late Heath Ledger. (Additional)

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that Heath Ledger stopped the Oscars from making Brokeback Mountain jokes because he didn’t find them funny.

In a new interview with The Other Man, Gyllenhaal focused on the “no-home-witch” who he and his last friend met when they released the popular film.

Asked about the jokes that have taken place in the TV series since then, Gyllenhaal said Ledger had made an effort to stop it.

“I mean, I remember wanting to attend the Academy of Honor that year that was funny (Brokeback Mountain),” Gyllenhaal said.

“And Heath refused. I was like, at the time, well, everything. I always loved it: everything is fun.

And Heath said, ‘It’s no joke to me – I don’t want to make any jokes.’

Gyllenhaal acknowledged that Ledger’s ideas were “absolutely” in the best light.

The player also reportedly failed to see Brokeback Mountain 14 years after its release.

“There’s a selection of things for you – the color, the point – and Ang (Lee, the director of Brokeback Mountain) did this. And it’s still a mystery to me. And something Heath and I shared: what was private to us at the time,” he said.

Jake Gyllenhaal for a Man Summer / Autumn 2020, filmed in New York, February 2020, by Alasdair McLellan, by Ellie Grace Cumming and interviewed by Chris Heath

Jake Gyllenhaal joined Instagram to say some interesting things’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gyllenhaal said he had tried himself “a lot” in the past, and said he joined Instagram because it was “a good place to be stupid”.

“I started to say in my heart: ‘You will put your face on an image that lives all over the world in different cities on the streets, and you will never do the same on this platform. It gives you a chance to say some interesting things… and some that may not interest you? around? ‘

He added: “I mean, look, it doesn’t always work out. But there are some interesting aspects of it.”

The new interview comes just months after it was revealed that Gyllenhaal will play another sexy man in the upcoming big hit Broadway musical Home Sweet Home.

Fun Home tells the story of Alison Bechdel’s upbringing with her young father Bruce Bechdel, who will be played by Gyllenhaal.