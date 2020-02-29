[HEATHEN To Release ‘Empire Of The Blind’ Album]

San Francisco Bay Location metallers HEATHEN have set “Empire Of The Blind” as the title of their new album, due later in the year by means of Nuclear Blast Information.

A flyer showing the “Empire Of The Blind” artwork can be uncovered at the products table throughout “The Bay Strikes Again” 2020 European tour that includes Testament, Loss of life ANGEL and EXODUS, the latter of which consists of HEATHEN guitarist Lee Altus.

“Empire Of The Blind” is the observe-up to “The Evolution Of Chaos”, which was produced as a 10th-anniversary remastered reissue on January 31 via Mascot Records. The exertion was manufactured out there on CD/DVD, 2LP and digitally with a previously unreleased reward monitor, “Seasons Of Purgatory”. The CD/DVD was accompanied by a two-hour “building-of” documentary on the album as effectively as a reside general performance from 2009’s Thrash Domination in Japan.

When “The Evolution Of Chaos” was originally produced back in January 2010, it was HEATHEN‘s first comprehensive-size selection of new content in 18 decades and observed them ride a wave of the resurgent thrash scene. The band’s recording lineup consisted of vocalist David White, guitarists Lee Altus and Kragen Lum, bassist Jon Torres and percussionist Darren Minter.

HEATHEN is frequently credited — alongside EXODUS, Testomony, FORBIDDEN, Dying ANGEL and VIO-LENCE — with becoming one of the leaders of the Bay Space thrash metallic scene of the mid-to-late 1980s.

Because its 1984 inception, HEATHEN has gone by means of several lineup alterations, leaving Altus as the only continual member.

To date, HEATHEN has produced 3 studio albums: 1987’s “Breaking the Silence”, 1991’s “Victims Of Deception” and the aforementioned “The Evolution Of Chaos”.

HEATHEN in 2012 inked a offer with Nuclear Blast Information.

Altus has been a member of EXODUS given that 2005. He joined the team as the substitute for Rick Hunolt, who left EXODUS to concentrate on his household lifetime.