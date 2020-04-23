Heather McDonald Emotional Over Lawsuit Fallout with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador

Heather McDonald grieving the loss of their friendship Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador from the “It’s really a bird house in Orange County,” following the humiliating prosecution of Jim Bellino.

In March, a judge dismissed Bellino’s case, alleging that Shannon and Tamra made false statements about him and his divorce to former “RHOC” member Alexis Bellino. of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast in June 2019. Shannon won the case. , while waiting for Tamra’s.

Although Heather’s case has been dismissed, the debate continues because she has not spoken to her friends yet.

“[Lawyers] are very encouraging and insistent that their clients do not talk to other people involved in the request, because I am one of them,” he explained to Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “So I understood them and advised them to stop talking to me and I respected that.”

“No, we didn’t talk for more than a year. At other parties, we had good communication. If I knew he was going to have a show with my friends, he would be like, ‘Please let me know Tamra, I love her, ‘”she continued, before pausing as she awoke.

“Now I’m going to cry,” McDonald said, emotionally. “I’ve been seeing these people for a long time. It’s a big part of my job. And thank God I can still save people, but having it, I know it’s a much harder fight. because some people believe he was linked to my show with, ‘Oh, don’t go to the show, he’ll be charged.’ ”

Jim first sued Shannon and Tamra, then filed a lawsuit against Heather’s defamation, saying he did not publish the interview. McDonald acknowledged that he was concerned about the matter, as there was no precondition for the right to edit for the podcast.

“It bothered me. It was creative. I was miserable,” she explains, and she kept wondering when to serve. “It’s very complicated. I’m still interpreting it.”

“Never before,” he said, “like me if I don’t win, well f – the rest is good for you.”

Looking back, he said the interview was regrettable, despite the fact that the case was dismissed for him and other podcasters. “No one goes through this,” he explains. “Yes, everything has a purpose and maybe in two years I would say I’m glad it worked out. When everybody paid the legal fees and everyone prospered, maybe I should say I’m glad I did. “

“At the same time, no, it has caused a great deal of pain and stress in all of life,” he added, “with no intention or awareness that it will ever happen.”

Listen to the full interview with McDonald here: