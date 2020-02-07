Heather Watson and Harriet Dart suffer defeats in Slovakia

% MINIFYHTMLa0aa843c25a4a03cb8e6f8775ca6ac0211%

Heather Watson suffered a strong opening rubber defeat against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Great Britain’s hope to reach the new Fed Cup final depends on a thread following the defeats of Heather Watson and Harriet Dart in Slovakia.

Watson was defeated by world no. 6-2, 6-3. 199 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova before Dart was beaten 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5 in an exciting fight with Viktoria Kuzmova.

Dart missed a golden opportunity to see Kuzmova after holding three break points in the service of his opponent when 3-2 in the second set.

But he defended himself against five match points to make up a 5-2 deficit in the deciding set before finally being forced to admit defeat.

Harriet Dart was crushed after losing to Viktoria Kuzmova

The reversal of Dart means that Britain must now win both reverse singles games and double the rubber games on Saturday to reserve their place in the April final in Budapest.

Great Britain returned to the World Group for the first time since 1996 and is one of the eight qualifying teams.

However, their hopes were affected when the British number 1, Johanna Konta, announced that she would not participate in the competition this year.

