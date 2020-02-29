Heather Watson reaches the Mexican Open up final with victory in excess of Wang Xiyu | Tennis information

Watson seeks to win his 1st title considering the fact that 2016 in Monterrey

Heather Watson defeated Chinese teen Wang Xiyu to arrive at her fifth final of the WTA Tour at the Mexican Open up in Acapulco.

The British range 2 is experiencing a excellent begin to the year and ongoing with a 6-four and 7-six (six) victory in excess of 18-yr-aged Wang.

Watson is the top-ranked participant remaining in the draw and will facial area Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez in the closing.

Her last title was in Mexico, at the Monterrey match in 2016. It has been a challenging highway since then, with the 27-year-previous entering and leaving the major 100, but finished past year when she arrived at the Tianjin Open up closing and has not appeared back again.

2020 began when it achieved the semifinals of Hobart Worldwide and this victory will elevate it to 55 in the world rankings on Monday. If you can declare the title, Watson will return to the first 50 for the initially time in practically 4 many years.

Watson explained on Amazon Prime: "In 2016 I received in Monterrey and it was a terrific memory for me. I really like it right here in Mexico."

Dan Evans's good run in the Dubai Obligation Free Tennis Championships finished with a 6-two and six-3 reduction against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

Taking part in the fourth ATP Tour semifinal of his job, and 1st in a 500 match, Evans was comfortably defeated by earth selection 6 Tsitsipas, who did not confront a crack place throughout the match.

Evans had fought until finally the previous four with victories about Fabio Fognini, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Andrey Rublev and will enter the best 30 for the very first time on Monday.

