Heather Watson will lead Great Britain in qualifying for the Fed Cup

Heather Watson is Britain’s best ranked player in the absence of Johanna Konta

Heather Watson will lead Britain’s bet to reach the new Fed Cup final in his standings against Slovakia.

Watson, who is Britain’s best ranked player in the absence of world number 14 Johanna Konta, faces Anna Schmiedlova at the opening of rubber singles in Bratislava on Friday.

Harriet Dart will face No. 1 Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in the second singles match, with debutants Naiktha Bains and Emma Raducanu named Kuzmova and Magdalena Rybarikova in Saturday’s doubles.

The winner of the draw will join 11 other teams in the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from 14 to 19 April.

Anne Keothavong’s team is struggling for the first time to win the five best draws after losing the previous four World Group II qualifiers against Sweden in 2012, Argentina in 2013, Romania in 2017 and Japan in 2018.

Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic celebrate the victory of the Fed Cup of France

Last year’s winners, France, second in Australia and host country Hungary, have already secured a place in the final, along with 11 times Czech champions, who received a wild card.

The remaining eight teams will decide on qualifying draws, including Latvia away from a daunting side of the United States with Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and the newly crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The 12 finalists are divided into four groups of three, and the winner of each group goes through to the semi-final.