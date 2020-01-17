Heathrow Airport diverts flights after RAF uses airspace

Flights to Heathrow were diverted after the RAF requested use of the airport airspace.

A report published on social media on Friday January 17 indicated that a British Airways flight had been diverted to Stansted, and that no incoming flights were landing at London Heathrow.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that landings had resumed, but said that “arrivals were briefly interrupted this morning due to an RAF request for an operational flight in part of the airspace of Heathrow “.

This request is believed to have been completely unexpected.

A number of planes were forced to drift because they lacked fuel, and passengers on these flights were informed that the situation was due to a security incident.

At least five British Airways planes and one Virgin Atlantic flight were diverted to other airports while planes were “stacked” in the skies of Greater London while awaiting clearance to land.

MyLondon contacted the RAF for more information on the incident.

