Heathrow British Airway flight delayed as David Cameron’s bodyguard leaves his gun in the toilet

Former Prime Minister David Cameron’s police force delayed a flight to Heathrow after leaving a loaded gun unattended in the bathroom of an airplane.

A passenger found the handgun with two passports, including the former PMs.

The British Airways New York-Heathrow flight was delayed by more than an hour on Monday evening (February 3), reports The Sun.

A 33-year-old businessman, who asked not to be named, said, “There was real unrest with a guy near me. He said he found a gun in the toilet, which caused disbelief.

“A few minutes later, the captain entered our section and confirmed that a pistol had been found – which frightened everyone.

“He tried to calm everyone down by explaining that the law allowed handguns on planes for protection officers and that the gun was back with the bodyguard.

Police bodyguard suspended from duty

But a guy didn’t want to. He said he was uncomfortable with the fact that firearms were allowed on the plane.

“The captain left and returned a few minutes later to say that the weapon had been removed from the plane.”

Another passenger said, “We were waiting to take off when a guy started showing photos of a gun and two passports – one of which was David Cameron’s – on his phone – which he said he had found in the toilet.

“They were just sitting on the side near the sink. He was amazed by what he saw.

“Later, the man pointed to the bodyguard as he crossed our section. He was casually dressed, which surprised me, with jeans and a black and gray striped top. “

The Met said, “The officer involved has been removed from his operational duties.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and an internal investigation is underway.”

.