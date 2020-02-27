[heathrow-coronavirus-live:-security-‘turn-vehicles-away’-at-holiday-getaway-inn-being-employed-as-quarantine-centre]

The Getaway Inn in Harlington, in close proximity to Heathrow Airport , has experienced new, tall building-site design and style hoardings set up.

The lodge was selected a quarantine website for individuals who suspect they may well have the novel Wuhan pressure of coronavirus, now named COVID-19 in mid-February by the Section of Health.

No regular friends are keeping at the resort, which functions as a place for people who suspect they may perhaps have the virus to go, when they have nowhere else they can be.

On Thursday (February 27) an eyewitness told MyLondon that new wooden hoardings, like people all around consturction websites, were currently being installed and that security officers had been remaining put at the resort.

They also noted looking at ambulances at the hotel and safety officers were being turning vehicles absent at the entrance.

