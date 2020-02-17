[heathrow-diversion:-new-york-flight-would-make-’emergency-landing’-and-passenger-detained]

A plane travelling from Rome to New York declared a common crisis and diverted to land at Heathrow Airport.

Alitalia Airways flight AZ698 was diverted to the West London airport following declaring an emergency about France.

The flight, which still left Rome at 10.37am on Sunday (February 16), was thanks to land in New York at two.25pm.

But at all-around 11.30am the flight declared a typical crisis and started a descent in excess of the English Channel.

Met Police officers obtained onto the plane as it landed and detained a single of the passengers.

A spokesperson mentioned: “law enforcement were termed to Terminal 4, Heathrow Airport to a report of an unruly passenger on a flight from Rome to the US.

“The person was taken off the plane when it landed and detained less than section 136 of the Mental Wellness Act.”

