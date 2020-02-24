[heathrow-live:-updates-as-british-airways-passengers-‘refuse-to-fly-to-milan’-in-excess-of-coronavirus-fears]

There are stories that a British Airways flight due to fly to Milan in Italy from Heathrow Airport was delayed and returned to the stand right after a few travellers refused to take off.

The explanation driving the incident this morning (February 24) is described to be due to three passengers fears in excess of coronavirus.

Italy has observed a huge spike in the quantity of coronavirus instances in recent days with verified circumstances growing above 100.

In accordance to a witness aboard a BA flight to Milan the captain designed the announcement above the loud speaker and the plane experienced to be pushed again.

Are you at the scene? Had been you caught up in the incident? You should get in touch at [email protected]

Comply with our reside blog beneath for the most up-to-date updates on this producing story.