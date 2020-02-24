[heathrow-live:-updates-as-british-airways-passengers-‘refuse-to-fly-to-milan’-in-excess-of-coronavirus-fears]

There are stories that a British Airways flight due to fly to Milan in Italy from Heathrow Airport was delayed and returned to the stand right after a few travellers refused to take off.
The explanation driving the incident this morning (February 24) is described to be due to three passengers fears in excess of coronavirus.
Italy has observed a huge spike in the quantity of coronavirus instances in recent days with verified circumstances growing above 100.
In accordance to a witness aboard a BA flight to Milan the captain designed the announcement above the loud speaker and the plane experienced to be pushed again.
Reported that a single passenger received off flight
It is getting described that 1 individual bought off the flight at Heathrow Airport and the flight was delayed for around 15 minutes.
Flight landing in Milan
Flight BA564 is just coming into land at Milan airport.
In spite of the hold off the flight is coming in just a several minutes after its scheduled time.
Delayed flight still left for Milan eight.02am
A flight because of to go away Heathrow for Milan at 7.30am inevitably took off at eight.02am.
It has not been verified if this was the flight in query but the timings look to match.
Presently the flight is in the air and heading to Italy.
What we really don’t know is no matter whether the travellers in concern are on the flight.
4 killed in Italy thanks to coronavirus
4 people today have died from coronavirus in Italy and at minimum 150 people have been contaminated.
The incidents are mainly targeted on the north of Italy with some cities in lockdown.
Passenger tweets from airplane
What we know so far
Here are the details we know so far:
- Stories that a few travellers onboard a British Airways flight to Milan refused to acquire off because of to fears around coronavirus.
- The captain manufactured the announcement and the flight was pushed back.
- Aspects of the incident have not been verified, but a flight scheduled to depart at seven.30am for Milan has been delayed.