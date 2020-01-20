Heating pipe bursts in Russian hotel, boiling water kills 5

Photo: Russia emergency service

MOSCOW – A heating pipe broke on Monday in a small Russian hotel and flooded rooms with boiling water, killing five people and injuring six others in downtown Perm.

The nine-room hotel was located in the basement of a residential building in the city of 1 million people near the Russian Ural Mountains. According to the authorities, all victims – including a child – lived in the hotel. Three of the injured were hospitalized with burns.

The Russian police have opened an investigation into the tragedy.

The sanitation explosion left 20 buildings, including a hospital, school and kindergarten, in the middle of winter without heat or hot water, local authorities said.

Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said that in the face of death, the Russian Parliament could consider banning hotels or hostels from residential buildings.

“Hostels should not be open in basements where all pipelines are located,” said Melnichenko.

Last year the Russian parliament banned the opening of hostels or hotel rooms in apartments in residential buildings.