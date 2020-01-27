Heatwave spreads across Australia with temperatures rising until the 1940s

A heat wave that is spreading across Australia is expected to reach extreme proportions this week.

As of today, it is expected to begin in Western Australia as a low-intensity heat wave and spread to South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland by Wednesday.

From Wednesday to the weekend, a violent heat wave will roll through southeastern South Australia, Victoria, ACT, NSW and Tasmania.

Hobart is facing an unprecedented weather event where the heat wave is likely to be extreme by the end of the week.

New South Wales Weather Forecast

Sydney-Sierre will feel the heat wave from Friday. Temperatures rise to 31 ° C while it is cloudy and it can rain.

The weekend is expected to be scorching and warmer to 35 ° C on Saturday and 37 ° C on Sunday, while temperatures in western Sydney have been forecast up to the 1940s.

A high of 29 ° C was forecast for Tuesday, with thunderstorms and late showers.

Weather zone meteorologist Joel Pippard said the state would begin to warm up later in the week.

“As the week progresses, the humidity will gradually decrease. The weekend will be pretty hot with temperatures in the mid-1930s,” he said.

“In the west, the temperatures will be well above 40 degrees.”

Tomorrow a complete fire ban was imposed on the Southern Ranges region due to the warm, dry and windy conditions.

59 bush and grass fires were fired across New South Wales today, 28 of which were still missing.

More than 1,300 firefighters are trying to slow the spread of fires from the rising temperatures throughout the week.

Victoria Weather Forecast

The Environmental Protection Authority today forecast “very poor” air quality conditions in East Gippsland, instructing residents to stay indoors.

The dangerous smoke development in the region is expected to continue until tomorrow.

Stephen Lansdell, EPA commander, said the smoke came from still burning fires.

The authorities will be prepared for dangerous fire conditions as the temperatures start to heat on Thursday.

The Victorians will live a day at 36 ° C on Thursday, with temperatures rising to 41 ° C on Friday before falling to 32 ° C on Saturday.

“The heat is slowly rising until Friday and it seems to be raining heavily in South Australia and Victoria next weekend,” said Pippard.

South Australia Weather Forecast

A violent heat wave is forecast for Adelaide from Wednesday, which will continue until Friday.

Temperatures will peak at 37 ° C on Wednesday, with Thursday reaching a maximum of 40 ° C and Friday reaching a maximum of 39 ° C.

The hot weather is unlikely to drop sharply overnight.

“We’re starting a severe heat wave for Adelaide,” said Pippard.

“It will be difficult to sleep from Wednesday.”

Last week, wild weather lashed huge dust storms through parts of South Australia. (SA police)

Queensland Weather Forecast

Brisbane has constant temperatures this week, with a maximum of 31 ° C most days.

Temperatures will rise to 33 ° C on Wednesday before falling to 31 ° C for the rest of the week.

A slight chance of rain was also forecast for this week.

Tasmania Weather Forecast

In an unprecedented weather event, Hobart is hit on Friday with an extreme heat wave of 38 ° C.

Mr. Pippard said the January record for the city was 42 ° C.

“Friday will be the highlight of the heat,” he said.

A heat wave will hit large parts of Australia. (Ventusky)

“It shouldn’t be challenging the 42-degree record, but it’s pretty hot for them.”

Temperatures will rise above 33 ° C on Thursday and fall above 25 ° C on Saturday.

Western Australia Weather Forecast

Perth is recovering from 38 ° C today, with cooler conditions for tomorrow.

A maximum temperature of 33 ° C is forecast for tomorrow, before the temperature drops to 23 ° C on Thursday.

“The winds are expected to shift eastwards tomorrow. It will be a little cooler if we get a Troth,” said Pippard.

“From there we expect the heat to build up again.”

The sun shines again at the weekend, with a high of 31 ° C on Saturday and 34 ° C on Sunday.

It is expected that tomorrow the heat wave will hit Canberra the hardest with a maximum temperature of 36 ° C.

Temperatures will remain in the high 30s throughout the week and will rise to 35 ° C on Wednesday.

A maximum temperature of 37 ° C is forecast for Thursday, before reaching the 1940s on Friday and Saturday.

“That is nine degrees more than the average for this season,” said Pippard.

Last week, Canberra was hit by a bunch of huge hailstones. (AAP)

Weather forecast for Northern Territory

Thunderstorms have been predicted for the week in Darwin.

A peak of 33 ° C is forecast, with a probability of rain of 50 to 60 percent during the week.

“A shower or two and possible storms are forecast every day this week,” said Pippard.

“It’s pretty normal for this time of year.”