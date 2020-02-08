Heaven Shall Burn releases music video for ‘My Heart And The Ocean’

HEAVEN TO BURNMusic video for the song “My heart and the ocean” can be seen below. The track comes from the upcoming album by the German band, “Of truth and sacrifice”which will be released on March 20 through Century Media Records,

guitarist Maik Weichert about the song and the video: “The destruction of the oceans seldom happens directly in front of us, but secretly in the middle of nowhere Sea Shepherd For a very long time and many friends and partners in this organization have found that they are fighting against the aforementioned destruction. It was important to us that both active members and veterans are part of the video. People need to understand that these activists are not outlaws and untouchable heroes, but ordinary girls and boys who come straight from the middle of our societies, people who have decided to change something and fight for their ideals. Anyone can support a good cause and a fair fight. No matter what nationality, skin color or your background – it is about the world in which we all live. When the oceans die, it means our end. “

On “Of truth and sacrifice”you can be happy HEAVEN TO BURNThe distinctive sound, more unusual melodies and atmospheric strings with which the band worked Sven Helbig and recorded with a conductor Wilhelm Keitel in Minsk. In addition to around 100 minutes of music on the regular album, the limited edition includes an 80-minute documentary. “My Green Heart in Dark Times” (“My green heart in dark times”), by renowned producers Ingo Schmollwho accompanied the band for almost a year to get to the bottom of it HEAVEN TO BURN Phenomenon.

You can watch “My Green Heart in Dark Times” in German and Austrian cinemas on February 19, with a special premiere on February 18 in Leipzig.

Instead of getting caught up in the always exhausting cycle of studio recordings, album releases and tours, the members of HEAVEN TO BURN treat themselves to a well-deserved break. During their free time, the members charged their batteries and gathered new influences and ideas.

Weichert explains: “We decided that an album was not good enough, but we wanted to make a double album as a statement. Our goal was to create a total work of art that people can immerse in, that leaves plenty of room for surprises and surprises. It was just fair, to give our fans double after waiting so long. “

conceptional “Of truth and sacrifice” is divided in half: “the truth” and “the victim”. Weichert adds: “The title examines the idea of ​​truth and the question of what kind of victims you are willing to bring for it. Something is reflected in the artwork: a warrior protects her child with her own body. While the mother shows the willingness Sacrificing the child is the truth. “The original artwork courtesy of Eliran cantor (TESTAMENT. ICEED EARTH, SODOM) is a triptych that shows the mother as a child and her son as an adult. “It is a title that refers to numerous current developments: the blindness of people in everyday life and the unwillingness to make sacrifices in order to bring about change. Nevertheless, there are many people in this world who do exactly this: teachers in Africa who risk their lives in order to explain to children, journalists and whistleblowers who are putting their own safety at risk what goes wrong. “

Song List:

CD1

01. March of retribution



02. Thoughts and prayers



03. Exterminate



04th protection



05th predominance



06th My heart and the ocean



07th Expatriate



08th What war means



09th Stop worrying



10th The ashes of my enemies

CD2

01. Children of a lesser god



02. La Resistance



03. The sufferings of victory



04th Stateless



05th Tirpitz



06th truth



07th Critical mass



08th Eagle among vultures



09th Weakness that leaves my heart

HEAVEN TO BURN is:

Guitar: Maik Weichert



Bass: Eric Bischoff



Guitar: Alexander Dietz



Singing: Marcus Bischoff



Drums: Christian Bass



