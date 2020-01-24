Heavy fog limits visibility to a quarter of a mile, leading to more than 100 flight cancellations

Heavy fog dropped Friday afternoon in the Chicago area, limiting visibility to a quarter of a mile and requesting more than 100 canceled flights.

A “closed fog advice” lasts until 9 p.m. in the Chicago area, although visibility should improve at 6 p.m., according to meteorologist Eric Lenning of the National Weather Service.

“Drivers just have to be careful, because if you drive too fast, you can’t see in time what is going on to stop,” Lenning said.

Departures at O’Hare and arrivals at Midway Airport were delayed due to poor visibility, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Midway reported more than 100 canceled flights and delays of more than 45 minutes, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. O’Hare has received more than 30 cancellations and delays of less than 15 minutes.

A new round of snow will enter the Chicago area on Friday evening, and may dump 6 inches of snow by Saturday.