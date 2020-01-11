Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected tonight, but temperatures will remain mild for the next week!

Loading...

SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS: A strong storm system that has wreaked havoc in the south will slide into our forest neck this evening. We are not at risk of severe weather, but some heavy rains and gusty winds and a few thunder rumbles are very likely. The first part of the shower activity is expected to enter our western counties after 11:00 p.m. and produce a series of very heavy rain and strong gusty winds. This line will race east in the next few hours and in some places will generate gusts of more than 80 km / h. A widespread flood is not important at this point, but minor floods are possible. The rain should stop until sunrise on Sunday morning, but on Sunday the wind blows all day.

GUSTY SUNDAY: The wind report, which applies to everyone from Saturday to Sunday overnight, expires on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The gusty conditions will then be over, but the wind will remain on the windy side for the rest of the day. There are concerns about power outages due to the wet ground and strong winds. Fortunately, most, if not all, of the strongest winds will occur overnight. Gusts of 45-55 miles an hour are expected this evening. During the rest of the day, gusts of wind around 30-40 km / h are still possible, but they will calm down when we set off on Sunday night. Temperatures are likely to remain mild, even though we are heading for Sunday. The maximum values ​​are expected to still be around 60 degrees.

Mild Monday: Although we will no longer see the 1960s in the forecast, there are still many 50s to look forward to this week. As the start of the blowtorch continues in January, the temperatures in the first half of the week are expected to be between the low and mid 50s! Monday will likely be overcast with a coastal system passing, but highs will likely still make it into the low to mid 50s. A cooler day could be Tuesday with some shower activity and an easterly current, but we’re recovering nicely towards Wednesday. Then it gets interesting towards the end of the week. A sizeable pool of cold air appears to be ending the week, and another impressive storm system from the west appears to be slipping into the region. We could monitor some snowfall accumulations this weekend!

Fox 43 Weather Team

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash

