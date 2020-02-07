Heavy rain “breaks back” from fires, while there is fear that weekend floods will occur

Heavy rains in large parts of NSW “break the back” of the state’s horror bushfire season, but also concern emergency services with flooding along the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of heavy rain of up to 200 mm, which can occur overnight in the central coastal region of the state including the greater Sydney area, the central coast, Illawarra, the southern highlands and the Blue Mountains.

This could lead to “potentially life-threatening” flash floods, and commuters are advised to postpone unnecessary trips in these areas, the office said.

The rural neighbors of Liverpool Plains, James Purshouse and Jock Tudgey, celebrate in the rain in Newhaven, in the Liverpool Plains region in NSW. (AAP)

Up to 300 millimeters have been registered in some parts of the north coast, with similar totals expected in the Sydney catchment area by the end of the weekend.

Severe weather caused chaos on the Sydney route network on Friday evening, temporarily damaged the signaling equipment in Lidcombe and delayed some services by more than 90 minutes.

The equipment was repaired, but Transport for NSW advised commuters to allow additional travel time as the major delays continued.

Acting NSW manager Jane Golding says that rain can cause streets in the city to flood. However, much less will fall in the drought-stricken west of the state.

“Most of the rain looks like it will affect coastal areas and the east side of the divide,” Ms. Golding told reporters on Friday.

State emergency services in New South Wales have responded to 683 jobs across the state since the rain came on Wednesday.

A coastal trough near the north coast of New South Wales brings increased rainfall.

In the region of the northern rivers, a car was washed off the road in Glenreagh, and two people had to be rescued from a caravan in Tyagarah because the flooding increased.

“The biggest damage to date has been leaky roofs, damaged land, fallen trees, and stranded drivers, some of whom have tried to drive through flooded areas,” said SES Commissioner Carlene York on Friday.

SES will move resources to Illawarra and the south coast this weekend as the weather system moves south.

A cyclist is fighting the rain in Sydney. (AAP)

“The areas damaged by fire pose additional risks because heavy water and flooding are (more) likely to have fallen trees and are more likely to run,” said Ms. York.

Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative, says the rain “breaks the back” of the horror bushfire season.

“The rain is good for businesses and farms and also very good for putting out some of the fires we’ve been dealing with for many, many months,” the commissioner told ABC TV on Friday.

“We don’t want the floods to cause much damage and disruption, but it’s certainly a welcome change from the relentless campaign of hot and dry weather.”

It rained heavily in Australia’s southeast. (9Nachrichten)

38 fires are currently burning in NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Friday for heavy rains, harmful winds, unusually high tides and harmful surf, which stretch along the coast from parts of the northern rivers to regions on the south coast.

Dangerous surf warnings also apply to the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Wind warnings have been issued for the coasts of Hunter, Macquarie, Sydney and Ilawarra, while minor flood warnings have been received for the Bellinger, Kalang, Orara and Paroo rivers.

Parts of the northwest slopes and plains and the northern plateaus are also exposed to a severe thunderstorm warning.