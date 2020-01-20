Heavy rain causes landslide, Queensland News

A huge hole has been left in a Sunshine Coast road after the pouring rain caused a landslide at the weekend.

Police were called to Tingira Crescent on Sunrise Beach on Sunday morning after a lane collapsed on a dam.

Since then, the authorities have found that a blocked rainwater pipe is secured if it cannot handle the water volume. It ran over the dam and caused a landslide.

This picture was taken by a local. (Instagram @hmerendering) Council workers on site. (9Nachrichten)

The landslide then destroyed a water pipe that plunged even more high pressure water down the climb and worsened erosion.

Carl Billingham, director of the Noosa Council of Infrastructure Services, said that a nearby block that has lost power will restore it today.

“We have had a number of these slips in the past, the last one was on the David Low Way five years ago,” he said.

He said the steep sandy banks of the coast tended to slip when exposed to water.

Ground anchors are installed to stabilize the dam before the water pipe can be repaired and the road replaced.

Mr. Billingham said the repairs should be completed within two weeks.