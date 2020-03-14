Heavy showers increase Delhi, and in some areas is busy – news from India

Several areas of Delhi were neglected by heavy showers, with hailstorms and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, causing traffic jams in some parts of the national capital.

The Meteorological Department said the lowest reached temperatures above the season average of 16.4 degrees Celsius with a cloudy morning in the national capital.

The humidity level at 8.30am was noted at 88%, he adds.

“Very small (measuring about 5km * 25km * 8km), but an intense convective cloud is located above the central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain with moderate thunderstorm activity and hailstorms over the next 2 hours. It will decrease (sic) afterwards, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Metot’s office said the sky would remain cloudy and more rain in the evening.

“The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius,” a meteorological official told PTI.

Social media, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, were packed with photos and videos of the rain as users noticed the overcast. #DelhiRain has also become one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” the user wrote on Twitter, adding pictures of the hail.

I’ve never seen anything like it before. #DelhiRains #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/pKUlUvtT5s

– Dheeraj Dewan (@dewan_ji) March 14, 2020

“#DelhiRains is a bad situation for us during such a critical global epidemic. Paradise! It has mercy on us,” another tweeted.

