Heavy snowfall in Canada leaves St. Johns residents trapped inside homes

ST. JOHNS, Canada – After 36 hours of snowfall, Canadians say there is simply “too much snow”.

The snow was so high that it blocked the doors and garages of most residents.

In the video above, the doorbell camera captures an obsolete video showing a house in St. Johns buried under heavy snowfall.

The inhabitants of this city had to dig their courses after a record drop of 76.2 centimeters.

No injuries have been reported, although some have been evacuated from their homes in the outer St. John’s area due to an avalanche.

A state of emergency remains in effect for St. John’s, with winds still howling at over 90 kilometers an hour.

The Premier of Newfoundland has formally requested assistance from the federal government, including the mobilization of the armed forces.

Officials say they will help in any way possible, including using reservists in the area to help with snow removal.

Access to the hospital is the number one priority for some families.

“So we currently have a real problem with people who are on dialysis and have access to the hospital. This is a high priority,” said neighbor Seamus O’reagan. “You also have chemo patients who have to get in and out of this St. John’s hospital and you have also had your employees in that hospital, some of whom go out for about 36 to 38 hours.”

With roads that have turned into ski slopes, many seek pleasure in the midst of such a mess.

Newfoundlanders certainly have the most to shovel, but Canadians across the country are dealing with wild winter conditions.

Southern Manitoba is hit by a winter storm with strong winds and snowfall of up to 25 centimeters.

Meanwhile, Toronto is in the middle of its first winter wave, so far this year.

In British Columbia, more snow is expected with avalanche risks on the south coast.

Meanwhile, Victoria is preparing for floods with high amounts of precipitation expected the next day.

CNN contributed to this article.

