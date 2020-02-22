[Heavyweight prospect Amron Sands moves to eleven- with Santo Domingo triumph]

RINGSIDE 22/02/2020

Heavyweight prospect Amron “The Sandman” Sands enhanced to 11- (9 KOs) with a victory versus Cristian Galvez previous night at Club Deportivo Calero in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The six-foot-six Sands, born in Nassau, Bahamas, now centered in Orlando, FL, arrived out aggressively, dropping Galvez in the opening round with a left hook.

Nevertheless, he hurt his remaining thumb even though blocking a punch later in the frame and had to change methods. Promoted by DiBella Leisure and managed by Kevin Dever Sports activities Administration, Sands pumped his jab to outbox Galvez and punished him to the body each time his foe moved in way too near.

Heading the eight-spherical length for the very first time, Sands won a unanimous determination. Galvez, of Maimon, Dominican Republic, is now 17-six (15 KOs).

Before turning pro on August five, 2017, Sands accumulated a 40-three report as an beginner. Soon after earning silver at the 2014 Unbiased Cup in the Dominican Republic, Sands moved to Florida and started schooling out of Orlando Boxing Academy with head coach Buck Mitchell.

He also received 1st place at the 2015 Florida Point out PAL Boxing Championships and 2016 Sugar Bert Promotions Title Belt National Qualifier.