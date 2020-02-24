[heavyweight-slugger-apti-davtaev-scores-major-knockout-victory-to-remain-undefeated]

RINGSIDE 24/02/2020

Final Friday, Russian heavyweight slugger Apti Davtaev remained undefeated with a two-round demolition of formerly undefeated John Napari of Accra, Ghana at the Dynamo Palace of Sports in Krylatskoye, Moscow.

In spite of a self-assured and flamboyant ring entrance, Napari (now 21-1, 15 KOs) experienced no answers for the unbelievable electricity of Davtaev (20–one, 19 KOs) the moment the action started off. The large Russian dropped Napari 2 times with counter correct palms, the next time for good in spherical two.

Davtaev has been steadily improving upon below the tutelage of SugarHill Steward at Kronk Gymnasium in Detroit. The presently freakishly robust Davtaev has been creating excellent boxing abilities doing work with Steward and the distinction is noticeable with each and every passing general performance.

“Apti has received globe-course capabilities given that we have been performing together,” explained SugarHill Steward. “He is absolutely ready to become a power in the heavyweight division in 2020.”

Davtaev agrees with Steward’s evaluation that his time at Kronk has manufactured him an even much more formidable power.

“I am delighted that my coaching at the Kronk Fitness center has been having to pay off,” explained the 6’ 5” slugger from Mayrtup, Russia. “The target is to continue to rating knockouts and that is what I prepare to do as I keep on my march to the earth title.”

Davtaev’s promoter Dmitriy Salita states he was also amazed with Davtaev’s most up-to-date beat down. “Apti confirmed outstanding electric power and competencies in dominating his undefeated foe. He is completely ready to defeat the large names and will be a new star in the heavyweight division.”