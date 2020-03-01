hectic-championship-weekend-carries-on-at-selland-arena-saturday

-
BREAKING NewsGentleman to be hospitalized and arrested just after barricading himself within NE Fresno home
-
BREAKING NewsUS bans vacation to Iran amid coronavirus fears
-
BREAKING Information1st loss of life in US from new coronavirus in Washington point out
-
Weather conditions InformWinter Weather conditions Advisory
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Saturday two/29
Superior School Basketball Finals at Selland Arena
D-IV Women: Caruthers 60- 58 Sierra Pacific
D-IV Boys: Kingsburg 71- Delano 59
D-II Girls: SJM 79- 53 Mission Prep
D-II Boys: Independence (Bakersfield) 60- 45 Redwood
Open Division Women: Clovis West 60- 49 Clovis North
