Sunday, March 1, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Hectic championship weekend carries on at Selland Arena Saturday

Hectic championship weekend carries on at Selland Arena Saturday

By
David Keith
-
hectic-championship-weekend-carries-on-at-selland-arena-saturday

  • BREAKING NewsGentleman to be hospitalized and arrested just after barricading himself within NE Fresno home

  • BREAKING NewsUS bans vacation to Iran amid coronavirus fears

  • BREAKING Information1st loss of life in US from new coronavirus in Washington point out

  • Weather conditions InformWinter Weather conditions Advisory

Observe Movies

Welcome,

Your Account

Log Out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Saturday two/29

Superior School Basketball Finals at Selland Arena

D-IV Women: Caruthers 60- 58 Sierra Pacific

D-IV Boys: Kingsburg 71- Delano 59


D-II Girls: SJM 79- 53 Mission Prep

D-II Boys: Independence (Bakersfield) 60- 45 Redwood

Open Division Women: Clovis West 60- 49 Clovis North

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Tv. All Legal rights Reserved.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv