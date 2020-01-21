Hector Bellerin gets late compensation for the ten-man arsenal in an exciting tie against Chelsea

The ten-man Arsenal scored a point ahead of Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge thanks to Hector Bellerin’s late equalizer.

The Gunners looked dead and buried when David Luiz saw red when he returned to West London and Jorginho converted the penalty.

Getty Images – Getty

Bellerin produced a captain’s display

Gabriel Martinelli struck a breathtaking equalizer after N’Golo Kante’s expensive slip before Cesar Azpilicueta won the blues in the 84th minute.

But Arsenal wasn’t done yet, and Bellerin, after returning from an injury, cut in and bent a wonderful equalizer to make sure the Gunners left with a point.

Shkodran Mustafi’s sad passport left Bernd Leno stuck in the middle of the night. But instead of seeing his side give way, Luiz took Abraham out and sacrificed himself.

The inevitable red card resulted in a penalty and Jorginho converted the penalty home.

Chelsea squeezed and squeezed without joy after the break, in another frustrating scenario in which a low block failed to be solved.

Getty Images – Getty

Azpilicueta must have thought he won it

Arsenal stayed in shape without a ball before Martinelli held a rare runaway on the head.

The 18-year-old took hold of Kant’s atypical slip, raced from the center, and then shot past Kepa coolly.

Lacazette soon had the ball back for Arsenal, only to see that his attempt for a clear offside position was blocked.

Blues skipper Azpilicueta ended up dying with a fine finish to relieve the Stamford Bridge.

But that was over when Gunners captain Bellerin scored an even better goal to make up for the draw.