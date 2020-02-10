hector-gannet-the-cluny-2-newcastle-live-review Louder Than War

Hector Gannet with some black olive

The Cluny 2, Newcastle

February 1, 2020

The rising stars of North Tyneside go up one level with impressive dynamics and a whole series of new winning numbers. Instro oddballs Single Black Olive offer great support.

Fresh from supporting alt-country legends The Felice Brothers, Hector Gannet has continued his track record of selling gigs in the jig time, with many ticketless fans disappointed, again. Looking around in the intimate environment of The Cluny 2, the group’s fan base was revealed as an eclectic mix of young and not-so-young, reflecting the inclusive values ​​honored in singer Aaron Duff’s songwriting.

The show had a dramatic start with supporting act Single Black Olive via an intriguing instrumental set that married the 60s surf rock with Captain Beefheart-inspired eccentricity, through various deep dives in library music, TV and radio themes and goodness knows what else. A particularly tasty song combined Brazilian bossa pop in Marcos Valle style with ‘surf twang from the 60s and covers of Nelson Riddle’s Theme by Sam Benedict and Brian Fahey’s At the Sign of the Swinging Cymbal (AKA Alan Freeman’s’ pop pickers ‘jingle) demonstrated the breadth of the musical influences of SBO.

Wonderful things from a group that have successfully carved out their own distinctive sound and established themselves as a must-see live band.

On the main act, and let’s not say anything here – Hector Gannet was in top form, despite frontman Aaron Duff who fought with the lurgy in a storming set that mixed beautiful new songs with old favorites. The show was opened with an exclusive example of the video for the insidiously addictive second single Dead Nag of the group. Somehow the surrealism of the video on the farm managed to evoke Animal Farm and The Wicker Man, without the usual darkness of those iconic cultural references. The entire audience seemed fixed by the video, which will premiere later this week on the Louder Than War website, but a technical difficulty resulted in a shortened view, so we were told that the video would be at the end of the show repeated.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v25FKx3inog (/ embed)

Set opener ‘Serpentine’ was the perfect showcase for the interplay of Hector Gannet, with all four members shining in their respective roles – Jack Coe’s assured drumming perfectly in line with the subtle, nuanced and beautifully rated bass playing of Joe Coady, while the double guitar / vocal combination of Martin Swann and Aaron Duff led the line with aplomb. The smooth dynamics of the group brought with it echoes of Nirvana, a combination of sublime melodicism with satisfactorily abrasive Telecaster flurries.

Many audience members would be familiar with the older Hector Gannet material, so it was a very encouraging treat to hear new songs that upheld the high standards of the songs written for the Moving North – Coastal project, with archive footage of Northumberland and the North Tyneside fishing community.

Moving North – Coastal footage in a segment with three songs, The Launch, The Land is Behind Us and Before My Bonnie Can Revived, the group plays live and fits perfectly with the film projection.

It is difficult to choose highlights from an impeccable set showing all aspects of Duff’s songwriting and the versatility of the band, but Dead Nag and his predecessor, Hector Gannet’s debut single All Hail, All Glory, collapsed with the general public. Aaron Duff is not only one of the most skilled young songwriters in the UK, but is also blessed with a very fine singing voice, powerful yet tender, with his native North Shields accent never tempered for commercial consumption. Even while clearly suffering from a bad cold on this occasion, Duff showed real grit and determination, his vocal performance suffered only a little while the front man fought through the lurgy to the conclusion of the set.

And what an end it was. Hector Gannet once again paid tribute to Duff’s hero Alan Hull (from the fame of Lindisfarne), with a stunning rendition of the Tyneside songwriter Blue Murder, a song that would not be out of place on Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Everybody Knows This is Nowhere Nowhere album , but that actually dates from Hull’s debut solo album, Pipedream (1973).

Not to be surpassed by Hull’s sublime songcraft, Hector Gannet then blew the roof of The Cluny 2 with a stormy, furious version of their signature song, The Haven of Saint Aidan’s, the stoic but exhausted Duff left the stage to go to bed for a week, and the public was treated to a very welcome second screening of the Dead Nag video, with a triumphant show that left no doubt that Hector Gannet is a bona fide Northeast phenomenon.

Main image Hector Gannet and live clip of The Northwood Sessions.

One image of the Black Olive and Hector Gannet ship launch by Jane Kingston.

“Dead Nag” will be released on February 21; save the track here in advance.

Upcoming Hector Gannet live dates:

festivals:

Stockton is calling on 11 April

Hit The North May 3

Northern Kin May 22-24

This is tomorrow, May 22-24

Lindisfarne Festival 3-6 September

12 June – The Peacock, Sunderland.

Hector Gannet is on the internet, Facebook and Twitter.

Single Black Olive are on Facebook.

All words by Gus Ironside. More writing from Gus can be found here.

Many thanks to Mark Elliott, Aaron Duff and Jane Kingston

Related