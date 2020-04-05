Heechul Super Junior SM Lee Lee Sang Min With The Power Of The Home

Super Junior Kim Heechul grabbed keeper Lee Sang Min with an amazing gift – and generous!

In the April 5 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” the show’s undergraduate show gathered at Lee Sang Min’s new apartment to celebrate the successful move. While other cast members have prepared special gifts for households such as lighting equipment, fittings, and networking (often given as household gifts in Korea), Heechul said they have come up with different types.

“(I don’t know what to expect) for a house gift, because you already have everything,” he told Lee Sang Min. “(Household gifts) are usually like a vacuum cleaner, but you already have them all, so I just decided to give them a letter and this.”

Then Heechul took the envelope from his pocket and handed it to Lee Sang Min, whose eyes immediately shook as he opened it.

“This is money,” he said. Looking at the cash in the envelope and feeling the real money that Heechul gave, he was surprised, “You’re crazy!”

Other cast members also expressed surprise, with Kim Jong Kook asking, “What is this money? Is he giving you cash?

Heechul explained, “I think about what (Lee Sang Min) needs most,” before asserting with a skeptical co-star, “I went to the bank and refused (cash). I usually ask for a vacuum cleaner as a gift. home, but he has had a lot of vacuum cleaners and such. “

Touched with the generosity of Heechul, Lee Sang Min help with thanks, by adding with a laugh, “I was the first time that I see him receive money from a friend who was younger.”

Watch the full episode of "My Uganda Duckling" below!

