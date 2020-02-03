Heechul, Yoo In Na and Shin Dong Yup from Super Junior are glamorous in the posters for a variety show on love

Posters have been unveiled for the new JTBC variety show featuring Yoo In Na, Kim Heechul from Super Junior and Shin Dong Yup!

JTBC’s “Love of 7.7 Billion” is a program in which young men and women representing the 7.7 billion people around the world share their views on love and marriage. They will talk about topics such as real life concerns or international relations, marriage and the opposite sex. Their discussions aim to allow people from different countries to talk about their cultures and relate to each other.

The first poster of the show includes MCs Yoo In Na, Heechul and Shin Dong Yup who look glamorous in evening wear because they are surrounded by balloons that say “I love you” in many languages.

A second poster shows both the MCs and the program panel, including participants from Germany, Russia, Morocco, Spain, Japan, Finland, France, China, South Africa, from the United States, Sweden, England and Colombia.

“Love of 7.7 Billion” will be presented on February 10 at 11 p.m. KST.

