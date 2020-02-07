Heidi Klum Mad because someone called her a “white woman”

Allegedly Heidi KlumPhoto: Jerod Harris (Heidi Klum)

I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. I can tell you that I have no money. But what I do have is a very specific set of skills. Skills that I acquired during a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. So if you admit that you have defiled and intimidated the Germanic woman Heidi Klum by calling her something she really is, that will be the end. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you.

But if you don’t, I’ll get you. I will find you and I will praise you.

Aside from the fact that she’s talking like a Marvel movie supervisor who wears a monocle and has a squad of henchmen, I have no idea who Heidi Klum is. I lived a life almost without Heidi and for me, any white woman could be a Heidi. For example, I’m 80% sure it’s Gwyneth Paltrow in the picture above. And if you told me it was Jennifer Anniston or Kate Upton, my only answer would be:

“Word.”

After speaking with several sources, I am told that Heidi Klum is white and some have confirmed that she is in fact a woman. I was also informed that she was on Project Runway but I don’t think this is true. Residents of housing projects in which I have lived in rarely owned planes, so I’m sure the projects have no leads. I will need more sources.

According to page six, Klum, who – I remind you, is both white and female – was a judge in America’s Got Talent. In a previous interview, Klum allegedly defended the prestigious NBC college talent show after another former judge, Gabrielle Union, called AGT for racism during his tenure on the show.

“I have had only one incredible experience,” said Klum, who is not American and does not appear to have any talent. “I can’t speak for (Gabrielle). I didn’t experience the same thing. For me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything weird or hurtful.”

Now Klum has doubled up, saying she was defamed for telling her truth, adding that what she said had nothing to do with race. Then Klum alleged that the scandalized crowd turned against them and called them the most incredibly vile names you can imagine. (Which you couldn’t because it’s sort of a definition of “unimaginable”. But even if you could, you still wouldn’t guess what kind of language people used to describe this woman who, I or not mentioned, is of the Caucasoid variety.)

Page six reports:

But on Wednesday at the amfAR gala at Cipriani Wall Street, Klum told us, “Lots of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, “a white woman”. She added, “I think it’s important for everyone to tell their truth. I think when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story. “

Klum said, “I can only speak about what I saw – it has nothing to do with the color I am. I am a human being, so I just looked at what I saw. “

While some might ask what a blonde white woman could possibly know about racism, Klum is allowed to speak on this issue. Who else, besides Klum, can say what they saw when they were filming with Union every day while it lived through this alleged racism? More than anyone, Klum would know what the environment was …

Wait.

My sources now tell me that Klum was not even on AGT in the last season. My informants – who also claim that Klum is a European human woman – say that Klum was not in distribution during the time Union said it had been discriminated against. Apparently Klum, without any idea, just doesn’t believe that a black woman has been a victim of racism because, as a white woman, she has not experienced one, which is kind of like racism works.

What kind of person would say something like this?

I know you think I’m going to say “white woman”, but I would never insult Terry Crews like that.

On the other hand, it’s straight out of the white woman’s playbook. They have been the world champions of gas lighting since the invention of gas and lighting. They can ignore any oppression that does not tarnish their ivory skin but await the solidarity of black women whenever their delicate sensitivity is disturbed. Whenever this happens, they are all: “Yasss, sis, believe the women!”

To be clear, not all white women are like that. I say 52 to 53% have this trait.

In addition, I would like to use this defense “It didn’t happen to me so it probably didn’t happen”. This is a slight variation on the theory of racism “I went out with a black guy to college”.

When I was a sophomore at university, I took a girl to see R. Kelly and the public announcement. Somehow, we ended up backstage and met the group. The discoloration at the top of R Kelly needed a tip and his wife drummer was a bit dull, but, to his credit, he didn’t pee on me or my date.

According to Heidi Klum, this nigga did not bother with them, little girls.

I have already understood why so many whites hate being called whites – because the privilege of individuality gives them the possibility of being characterized only in the singular. They do not like to be characterized by the actions of others. They hate being called “white voters” who live in a “white neighborhood” and act like a “white woman”, even if they are ready to talk about “black voting”, “black neighborhoods” and “black women” all day, every day.

Anyway, I just wanted to say a word to any of you, niggas, who called Heidi a “white woman”:

Word.

