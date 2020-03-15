Heidi Klum reveals she and her husband have been tested for coronavirus – Up News Info

Heidi Klum is awaiting the results of her COVID-19 test. On Instagram on Saturday, Heidi Klum revealed that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, were tested for the new virus that is wrecking the world and shutting down businesses everywhere.

About a day ago, Klum told his fans online that he could not be tested, even though he went to not one but two different doctors. The star explained that she and Tom had been feeling ill for the past week, however, that they were unable to do the proper testing.

Depending on the model, she and Tom are now kept separate from each other until the evidence is retrieved. The model added that they did not want to risk spreading the virus to each other or anyone else, so they decided to rest from each other.

Klum added that “social distancing, cit; is what everyone in the world must do now to prevent the spread of the disease. On Tuesday, Heidi went home sick after reporting that she was not feeling well in America’s group of talent. .

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Eric Stonestreet was taking his place. So far, many networks have taken precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including stopping production of some of the most important shows in the air.

For example, on Thursday, Fremantle, the entertainment organization, revealed that America has talent It would no longer be recorded before a live audience for fear of contamination. Some of the other shows that will face the viral epidemic include the family dispute Y pricemimi is okay.

Moreover, they had to cancel the Charter sharks. Celebrities and public figures have been talking nonstop about coronavirus in recent weeks, especially as cases continue to increase worldwide.

Earlier today, the coronavirus task force, meeting under the leadership of President Donald Trump, found that in addition to banning travel to Europe to and from the United States, tourism from the United Kingdom would also be banned Monday night.

