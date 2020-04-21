Heidi Klum was fired For being hurt so well

Heidi Klum’s dream of becoming a supermodel was to move from Germany to New York. It was not long before he moved on to the level of competition he was presenting, covering the cover of Sports Day in 1998, and becoming the British Federation of Victoria, joining the members of the international scene.

Now 46, he has added a TV personality to his work and has hosted several shows with the United States of America, Germany’s New Oil Division, and his upcoming show this year, it’s Make the Cut. A model and public figure for many years, Klum used to maintain a strong diet to maintain his image, which he originally designed for comparison, but said this time he was first created and happy with who he was.

The Heidi Klum Diet

Look at Klum now, you didn’t know he had four children, and he’s nearing the end of his 40s. Not only did he stay fit but he continued to suffer from epilepsy to make a living. absolutely. So what does he do?

In 2017, Women’s Health magazine interviewed Klum’s nutrist, Oz Garcia, to find out what Klum eats and how to cope. What Garcia has shown is that the leaves are not nutritious or anything difficult,

Some of the most common items on the list for Klum are egg, salmon, chicken, herbs, flavor, rice, and other foods. No wonder. However, here is a calculation of the average weights of the portions of the foods mentioned, which are only a fraction of what the foods contain.

And Klum was the norm, at the time, the newspaper indicated that it did not hold a formal training course. She chose to spend her time with her dogs and her children twice as much as she used to spend on trips and electric cars.

Heidi Klum is a ‘rebel’ about food

Wrong Heidi Klum? Photos by Jason Merritt / Right

Although the diet may not have changed the rule from the pretense of entertaining, Klum has used his current diet plans throughout his life. In an interview with Red magazine, Klum revealed: “In the beginning, I had to [learned about food] and now, I have actually used it. There are so many options, just choose what matters. Because you’re not a contender. “

He continues to rejoice with the present woman. Not only was she comforting in her own skin but it was also about her relationship with her third husband, Tom Kaulitz.

But earlier in his career, that was not the case. Klum, the cover of Red 20’s May 2020 newspaper, told the press he needed to stick closer to his cup than he did He said he was persuaded to high-tech things like “curvy”.

Heidi Klum says she shares with her husband Tom Kaulitz

Klum was married to her first husband, actor Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and Seal sang in 2005 and 2014. While she was married to German actor Tom Kaulitz and Said their marriage was “absolutely right.”

Kaulitz spoke more than Klum, which is considered part of his complaint.

“He’s a 30-year-old man, so his life and spirit are different. He’s played music with his younger brother’s neon-red hair. He’s got a tattoo everywhere. , “He told Red magazine. She said they loved spending time at home and she was fine with her children.

Her mother-in-law and her husband, Seal, say they are doing their best but not “rosy roses.” Things are not better.

“Because it’s difficult, but you get to join the family, and sometimes everything just sounds like the day to day. It just makes sense.