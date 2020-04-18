Heilung release new video for Norupo

Nordic neo-folks band Heilung have launched a new online video for the track Nopruo. It is taken from the band’s newest album Futha, and the movie, which you can view in entire below, was filmed at he stunning Les Menhirs de Monteneuf megalithic site in France.

“Norupo is composed close to the ancient runic poem with the title ‘The Norwegian Rune Poem,” the band make clear. “The poem was preserved in a 17th-century duplicate of a now misplaced 13th-century manuscript and gives a finish description of all sixteen runes of the more youthful Futhark.”

Commenting on Futha, which was produced by means of Time Of Mist in 2019, the band say: On the this means of the album title, the band comment: “The the greater part of total rune established inscriptions start off with ‘Futha’, and is acknowledged to us as the first 4 letters in all runic alphabets. It is deemed that our forefathers noticed magic likely in engraving the comprehensive rune line, but there is also fantastic significance in the beginnings. Science has no important for the that means of only engraving the to start with few of letters yet, but there is, of system, a surplus of theories.

“A person of the theories we discovered inspiration in, is that ‘Futha’ retains the meaning of fertility and female gender. As ‘Ofnir’ focused on war and masculine notions, the fantastic healing electric power of female wild power is evoked in Futha. All those who have been current at a birth or have observed lionesses searching know the spirit, and we welcome and embrace it in the appears that were born during the development of ‘Futha’.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=64CACoHNBEI