Helbiz eScooter App uses Alipay for mobile payments

The micro-mobility giant Helbiz has announced a partnership with the mobile payment platform Alipay, which will give customers broader access to Helbiz’s e-scooters, e-bikes and other devices for a one-way trip through Italy.

The partnership, supported by the Italian financial institution Banca Profilo, will integrate Alipay’s payment functions into the Helbiz mobile app. Tinaba, a digital payment solution provider, will simplify the partnership. This ensures that customers around the world can use the app to access the Helbiz eScooter and eBikes without any problems.

Salvatore Palella, CEO and founder of Helbiz, said the partnership would make fun in an environmentally responsible way, as more people would have access to the products than ever before. He added that with Alipay, the union is demonstrating Helbiz’s commitment to a “cashless world” and hopes to make progress and become more sustainable.

Alipay is accepted in more than 55 countries and has partnerships with more than 250 financial institutions and payment solution providers around the world. The app is used by tens of thousands of retailers.

Around 20 percent of the payments are to be made with eWallets next year. Travel is also being modernized: Millennials prefer quick and easy payment solutions via app. Alipay has proven to be familiar with these e-purses and travel, for example when it partnered with Accor from France to make quick payments for hotel bookings.

During the New Year holidays, Chinese citizens are expected to travel to Italy, where it may be beneficial to be able to pay for new transportation options such as Helbiz. Rodrigo Cipriani Foresio, Country Manager at Alipay South Europe, said the partnership would make their vacation more enjoyable.

As a sign of unity, Helbiz will now equip its units with the Alipay logo as well as those from Tinaba and the 2020 European Football Championship, whose main sponsor is Alipay. The games will take place in Rome from June 12th. Helbiz is looking forward to its vehicles taking guests to and from the football stadium.

Alipay, Digital Payments, eBikes, eScooter, European Football, eWallets, Helbiz, Italy, Mobile Apps, Mobile Payments, News, Partnerships, Tinaba, What’s Hot